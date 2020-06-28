Left Menu
Assam flood worsens; two more dead, nearly 9.3 lakh people hit

ASDMA said more than 9.26 lakh people have been affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts. Barpeta has emerged as the worst-hit district with nearly 1.35 lakh people having been affected, followed by Dhemaji with almost one lakh people and Nalbari with more than 96,000 persons hit by this natural calamity.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives in the deluge which affected nearly 9.3 lakh people in 23 districts, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. According to the ASDMA daily flood report, one person died at Jonai revenue circle of Dhemaji district and another at Udalguri revenue circle of Udalguri district due to flood.

With two more deaths, the fatalities due to flood this year has gone up to 18. ASDMA said more than 9.26 lakh people have been affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Barpeta has emerged as the worst-hit district with nearly 1.35 lakh people having been affected, followed by Dhemaji with almost one lakh people and Nalbari with more than 96,000 persons hit by this natural calamity. SDRF, district administrations, civil defence and Inland Water Transport departments have evacuated 9,303 people during the last 24 hours in five districts, the bulletin said.

Till Saturday, more than 4.6 lakh persons were affected due to the deluge across 21 districts. At present, 2,071 villages are underwater and 68,806.73 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 193 relief camps and distribution centres across 12 districts, where 27,308 people have taken shelter. The authorities have distributed a total of 1,206.32 quintals of rice, dal and salt, and 2,195.92 litres of mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, snacks, candle, match box, drinking water, milk, biscuit and mosquito coil. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town in Goalpara and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

Its tributaries Burhi Dihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari, Manas at NH Road Crossing at Barpeta, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh at Golakganj in Dhubri are flowing above the danger mark. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Udalguri, Kamrup, Dhubri, Majuli, Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Morigaon, Hojai, Sivasagar and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Biswanath district, ASDMA said. ASDMA also said that a total of 92 camps out of 183 are affected due to flood at Kaziranga National Park.

The flood has also affected 15,27,832 domestic animals and poultry across the state, it added.

