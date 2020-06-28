Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 883 cases, followed by 781 in Ludhiana; 704 in Jalandhar; 408 in Sangrur; 281 in Patiala; 250 in Mohali; 216 in Gurdaspur; 209 in Pathankot; 188 in Tarn Taran; 174 in Hoshiarpur; 130 in SBS Nagar; 127 in Muktsar; 110 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 103 in Faridkot; 102 in Rupnagar; 94 in Moga; 93 in Ferozepur; 89 each in Bathinda and Kapurthala; 50 in Barnala; and 44 in Mansa. Seven patients are critical and on ventilator support while 23 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:06 IST
5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 161 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 5,216 and death toll to 133 in the state, a medical bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Forty-five cases were detected in Sangrur; 39 in Ludhiana; 19 in Jalandhar; 12 in Amritsar; eight each in Mohali and Gurdaspur; six in Patiala; four each in Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib; three each in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Kapurthala; two each in SBS Nagar and Faridkot; and one each in Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka.

Of them, five had returned from abroad while eight had travel history to other states. As many as 206 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,526 people have been cured of the infection so far, as per the bulletin.

There are 1,557 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 883 cases, followed by 781 in Ludhiana; 704 in Jalandhar; 408 in Sangrur; 281 in Patiala; 250 in Mohali; 216 in Gurdaspur; 209 in Pathankot; 188 in Tarn Taran; 174 in Hoshiarpur; 130 in SBS Nagar; 127 in Muktsar; 110 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 103 in Faridkot; 102 in Rupnagar; 94 in Moga; 93 in Ferozepur; 89 each in Bathinda and Kapurthala; 50 in Barnala; and 44 in Mansa.

Seven patients are critical and on ventilator support while 23 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 2,89,923 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on...

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...

Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of...

'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a wave of sensiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020