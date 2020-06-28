5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216

Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 161 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 5,216 and death toll to 133 in the state, a medical bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Forty-five cases were detected in Sangrur; 39 in Ludhiana; 19 in Jalandhar; 12 in Amritsar; eight each in Mohali and Gurdaspur; six in Patiala; four each in Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib; three each in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Kapurthala; two each in SBS Nagar and Faridkot; and one each in Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka.

Of them, five had returned from abroad while eight had travel history to other states. As many as 206 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,526 people have been cured of the infection so far, as per the bulletin.

There are 1,557 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 883 cases, followed by 781 in Ludhiana; 704 in Jalandhar; 408 in Sangrur; 281 in Patiala; 250 in Mohali; 216 in Gurdaspur; 209 in Pathankot; 188 in Tarn Taran; 174 in Hoshiarpur; 130 in SBS Nagar; 127 in Muktsar; 110 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 103 in Faridkot; 102 in Rupnagar; 94 in Moga; 93 in Ferozepur; 89 each in Bathinda and Kapurthala; 50 in Barnala; and 44 in Mansa.

Seven patients are critical and on ventilator support while 23 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 2,89,923 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said.