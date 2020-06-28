Mercury rises in Rajasthan

The mercury took an upward swing in Rajasthan on Sunday, with most parts of the state witnessing a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures. Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said.

Churu recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 42.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 41.5 degrees Celsius, Barmer 41.4 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 41 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 40.3 degrees Celsius, Kota 39.2 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 38 degrees Celsius and Dabok 36 degrees Celsius. In most parts of the state, the minimum temperature was recorded between 28.4 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, till 8.30 am on Sunday, 2 cm of rainfall was recorded in Dholpur, Sepau in Dhaulpur and Kumher in Bharatpur. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorm in Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions of the state during the next 24 hours and dry weather in other divisions.