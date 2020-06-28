Left Menu
Development News Edition

New domicile law for J-K illegal, unconstitutional: Farooq Abdullah

“When we are saying that we are united against everything that they have done, which is illegal, unconstitutional, how do you think am I going to accept what is unconstitutional,” Abdullah said in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in response to a question by reporters on the new domicile law for the union territory. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:12 IST
New domicile law for J-K illegal, unconstitutional: Farooq Abdullah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir is "illegal and unconstitutional" and it is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday. "When we are saying that we are united against everything that they have done, which is illegal, unconstitutional, how do you think am I going to accept what is unconstitutional," Abdullah said in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in response to a question by reporters on the new domicile law for the union territory.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates. Prior to the nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, the National Conference president, also batted for talks between India and China as well as India and Pakistan to address their concerns.

"India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is talk. War is not a solution," he said. The Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was recently released from about eight-month-long detention after Article 370 was revoked in August last year, said the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a "trial" and the need of the hour was to stand united. "This is (the) time of trial. Ask Allah not to put us so much in trial. But do not be afraid of trials. In this also, Allah must have kept something better.

"We are one, all united. Not united for the sake of elections or other things, but for a purpose," Abdullah stressed.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...

Sino-India face-off: Top Cong leaders not interested in Army's

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday lashed out at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their criticism of the Centre over the Sino- India faceoff, alleging the Congress leaders were interested in politics and not in the w...

Saudi FX reserves rise slightly in May

Saudi foreign reserves rose slightly in May after record declines in the previous two months when the kingdom had used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign wealth fund.Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Mone...

Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020