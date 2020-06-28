C'garh: Proposal to double aid to kin of martyred soldiers

The Chhattisgarh home department has moved a proposal to increase from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh the financial assistance given to the family of a soldier from the state, who attains martyrdom during war or military action, officials said on Sunday. The step was taken on the initiative of state Home Minister Tamradhawaj Sahu and the proposal in this regard has been sent to the state's finance department for further action, a government spokesperson here said.

"The home department has proposed to increase the ex- gratia amount given to widows or other kin of martyred officers and jawans of army from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," he said. In March this year, the state government had increased the ex-gratia amount given to the families of the jawans (state police force and Central forces) martyred in Naxal violence from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.