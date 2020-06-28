Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr.

Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College and Hospital (PDMC) here. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 23, he said.

With 12 patients being discharged from the COVID hospital in the day, the number of the recovered cases has risen to 389, the official said. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 131.