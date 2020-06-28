Left Menu
Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College and Hospital (PDMC) here. The number of the active cases in the district now stands at 131.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:11 IST
Representative image

