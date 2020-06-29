Left Menu
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:00 IST
Manipur extends lockdown till July 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases. The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on June 30.

Singh also announced that inter-district bus service will be operational between July 1 and 15 maintaining all COVID-19 safety measures and no other public transport will ply during this period. The decision about continuing with the bus service beyond July 15 will be taken later, officials said.

About the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said the state now has 660 active cases while 432 patients have been recovered and released from hospitals. The testing capacity in Manipur has increased to nearly 2,600 tests per day, he said adding that there is no case of community transmission of the disease in the state.

All positive cases are returnees except seven frontline workers who were in direct contact with patients, Singh said.

