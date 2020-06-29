Odisha Congress to stage demonstrations against fuel price rise

The Odisha unit of the Congress will stage demonstrations across the state on Monday and Tuesday to protest the "unprecedented" increase in prices of petrol and diesel, a senior party leader said. Legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said party workers will stage demonstrations in front of central government offices in Bhubaneswar during the day to protest the rise in fuel prices.

"We demand an immediate rollback of the hike in prices of petrol and diesel," he said. Party workers will stage similar demonstrations in all district and block headquarters on Tuesday, the Congress leader said.

The statewide demonstration programme is aimed at highlighting the plight of the people because of the spiralling fuel prices and also to counter the BJP's policies and programmes that have adversely affected the masses, he said. "Even though the crude oil price has touched a record low, there has been a continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country, putting an enormous burden on the common people," another senior Congress leader said.

The central government should take immediate measures to bring down the fuel prices, he added..