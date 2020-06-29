Odisha Congress to stage demonstrations against fuel price rise
The Odisha unit of the Congress will stage demonstrations across the state on Monday and Tuesday to protest the "unprecedented" increase in prices of petrol and diesel, a senior party leader said.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 09:17 IST
The Odisha unit of the Congress will stage demonstrations across the state on Monday and Tuesday to protest the "unprecedented" increase in prices of petrol and diesel, a senior party leader said. Legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said party workers will stage demonstrations in front of central government offices in Bhubaneswar during the day to protest the rise in fuel prices.
"We demand an immediate rollback of the hike in prices of petrol and diesel," he said. Party workers will stage similar demonstrations in all district and block headquarters on Tuesday, the Congress leader said.
The statewide demonstration programme is aimed at highlighting the plight of the people because of the spiralling fuel prices and also to counter the BJP's policies and programmes that have adversely affected the masses, he said. "Even though the crude oil price has touched a record low, there has been a continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country, putting an enormous burden on the common people," another senior Congress leader said.
The central government should take immediate measures to bring down the fuel prices, he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Kumar Routray
- Congress
- Odisha
- BJP
- Bhubaneswar
ALSO READ
Republican congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary
Goa Congress spokesperson Buyao resigns
Republican congressman loses Virginia nomination after role in gay wedding
Chilean congress agrees to $12 bln emergency coronavirus plan
Governor shuts streets in Brasilia to stop protesters reaching Congress, Supreme Court