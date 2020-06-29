Uzbek woman trying to enter India using fake documents held in UP

Uzbek woman trying to enter India using fake documents held in UPPTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 29-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 12:52 IST
Maharajganj (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was arrested here while trying to cross over from Nepal using fake documents, a senior immigration official said on Monday
Nargijkhon Aptamurodona was arrested on Sunday evening by the immigration department in Sonauli area after her visa papers and passport were found to be fake, immigration checkpost officer Raghvendra Singh said
A case has been registered against the woman under the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act, he said, adding that the Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter.
