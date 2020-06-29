2 men found hanging from trees in separate incidents in UP

Lalitpur/Hamirpur (UP), Jun 29 (UP) Two men were found hanging from trees in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur and Hamirpur districts, police said on Monday. In Lalitpur, one Rahul (26), who was missing for the past two days, was found hanging from a tree in Purakalan area on Sunday. His motorcycle was found lying near the spot, they said.

According to Rahul's brother, he left home on Friday with Rs 2,500 to buy diesel and was missing since then, the police said. An investigation is underway, they said.

In Hamirpur, a farmer, Pyarelal (45), a resident of Aundara village in Rath area, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area on Sunday, the police said. He was wanted in a culpable homicide case and was missing since June 14, they said.