2 men found hanging from trees in separate incidents in UP
In Lalitpur, one Rahul (26), who was missing for the past two days, was found hanging from a tree in Purakalan area on Sunday. An investigation is underway, they said. In Hamirpur, a farmer, Pyarelal (45), a resident of Aundara village in Rath area, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area on Sunday, the police said.PTI | Lalitpur/Hamirpur | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:32 IST
Lalitpur/Hamirpur (UP), Jun 29 (UP) Two men were found hanging from trees in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur and Hamirpur districts, police said on Monday. In Lalitpur, one Rahul (26), who was missing for the past two days, was found hanging from a tree in Purakalan area on Sunday. His motorcycle was found lying near the spot, they said.
According to Rahul's brother, he left home on Friday with Rs 2,500 to buy diesel and was missing since then, the police said. An investigation is underway, they said.
In Hamirpur, a farmer, Pyarelal (45), a resident of Aundara village in Rath area, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area on Sunday, the police said. He was wanted in a culpable homicide case and was missing since June 14, they said.
ALSO READ
64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed
Anupam Kher sends birthday wishes to wife Kirron with heartwarming note, throwback pictures
Anamika Shukla case: UP Police arrests woman for using forged documents to secure job at school
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more
U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests