Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monkey beaten, hung up on tree after it enters Telangana house in search of food

In an outrageous incident, some youths beat up a monkey and strung it up on a tree to death while also releasing dogs to attack it in Ammapalem village in Telangana's Khammam district.

ANI | Khammam (Telangana) | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:00 IST
Monkey beaten, hung up on tree after it enters Telangana house in search of food
Monkey beaten, hung on tree by villager after it enters house in search of food. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an outrageous incident, some youths beat up a monkey and strung it up on a tree to death while also releasing dogs to attack it in Ammapalem village in Telangana's Khammam district. A video of the heinous incident of animal cruelty has surfaced on social media, in which the monkey is seen hanging by a rope from a tree, desperately flailing its limbs while a couple of dogs attempt to pounce on and torment the hapless simian. After a while, several men are seen in the video approaching the animal with long sticks.

Forest officials have charged one villager Venkateshwar Rao under Wildlife Protection Act along with the other accused and arrested them. They were released on bail on Saturday and are set to be summoned for questioning by forest officials. Rao had spotted the monkey, which had entered his residence apparently in search of food and beat it with a stick and hung it from a tree with the help of his friend.

In the video of the incident, Rao could also be seen instructing his pet dogs to bite the monkey, which was fighting for its life.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 a setback for education sector, govts need to address inclusion challenges: UNESCO report

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a considerable setback on learning, according to the UNESCOs Global Education Monitoring Report, which also urges governments to rebuild education systems that are better and accessible to all. The report sai...

NCPOR, Goa University synthesize gold nanoparticles using Antarctic bacteria

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR and the Goa University GU have successfully synthesized gold nanoparticles GNPs using psychrotolerant Antarctic bacteria through a non-toxic, low-cost, and eco-friendly way. Through a s...

Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Minister Vij

Haryana will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday. Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medic...

Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020