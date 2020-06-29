Mumbai: Portion of 3-storey building collapses, no injuries
A portion of a three-storey vacant building collapsed early Monday morning in Khar area of Mumbai, a civic official said. No was injured in the incident that took place at 4:30am but it led to traffic congestion in the area, he added. "It was a dilapidated building and some part of the floor and staircase collapsed.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:39 IST
A portion of a three-storey vacant building collapsed early Monday morning in Khar area of Mumbai, a civic official said. No was injured in the incident that took place at 4:30am but it led to traffic congestion in the area, he added.
"It was a dilapidated building and some part of the floor and staircase collapsed. No was injured as the structure was empty," he said. Mumbai police tweeted that traffic was diverted on Turner Road and arterial SV Road due to the incident.
