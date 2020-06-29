Left Menu
Incentive granted to people after completing isolation period in Odisha's quarantine centres

As per the state government's order, people coming from other states in Odisha are receiving Rs 2,000 as an incentive for completing the quarantine period.

ANI | Jajpur (Odisha) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:47 IST
Visual of COVID isolation centre in Maidipur, Odisha. . Image Credit: ANI

As per the state government's order, people coming from other states in Odisha are receiving Rs 2,000 as an incentive for completing the quarantine period. Jajpur District Magistrate Ranjan Kumar Das informed that more than 1,300 temporary quarantine centres are operational in the district.

"The Government of Odisha issued an order that those coming from outside will be placed in institutional quarantine or home quarantine according to the case. To encourage people to register for (institutional) quarantine an incentive of Rs 2,000 is being given to them," Das told ANI. "We are providing free food of Rs 120 per day to adults and Rs 100 for children in quarantine centres. If any quarantined person wants to work like gardening/paintings etc. inside the Temporary Medical Centre (TMC), then per day a sum of Rs 150 is being paid for a maximum period of 10 days," he said.

The District Magistrate said that the administration is providing all facilities to quarantined people at TMCs. "We are providing them daily needs like toothbrush, paste, bucket, mug, bathing and washing soaps, bed and bedsheets etc. We are providing them breakfast and tea in the morning, lunch in the day time, biscuits or snacks before evening and dinner at night time inside the quarantine centre," he said.

Paresh Kumar Biswal, Sarpanch of a village where a quarantine centre is located said: "Odisha is the only state which is giving incentive to people to stay in quarantine. We have provided Rs 2000 each to 144 people who stayed in quarantine centre." A man named Pinaki who returned from Maharashtra's Nashik received Rs 2,000 after spending 10 days at a quarantine centre in Maidipur.

"I came from Nashik and was living in quarantine centre since then. The government provided us with very good facilities. Amount of Rs 2,000 has been credited to my account after ten days," he said. (ANI)

