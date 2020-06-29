Left Menu
MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar reviews progress of work on NIMHR, CDS in Madhya Pradesh

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday assured that all support will be given to complete the setting up of the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) and the Centre for Disability Sports (CDS) in Madhya Pradesh on time.

Updated: 29-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:47 IST
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday assured that all support will be given to complete the setting up of the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) and the Centre for Disability Sports (CDS) in Madhya Pradesh on time. The minister also reviewed the progress of the two projects at a video conference, which was attended by Shakuntala D Gamlin and Prabodh Seth, secretary and joint secretary at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, respectively. They highlighted the importance of the projects and directed the Central Public Works Department to expedite work to complete them within the given time frame.

"Today MoS @KPGBJP took a review meeting through VC on the status of setting up of #NIMHR at Sehore and Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior. Hon'ble Minister assured #CPWD of all possible support from #DEPwD for timely completion of these two projects.@TCGEHLOT," the department tweeted. "Shakuntala D. Gamlin, secretary, #DEPwD and Dr Prabodh Seth, JS, #DEPwD also attended the VC. They highlighted the importance of these projects and directed CPWD to expedite these within time frame so that #PwDs can avail of the intended facilities to be provided by NIMHR and CDS," it said.

Gurjar said the government is working hard to improve the lives of 'divyangs' in COVID-19 times. "The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working hard to improve the lives of Divyang brothers and sisters in this corona time. Some new projects related to this were reviewed today through video conferencing," he tweeted. The government in 2018 had approved the setting up of the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

Describing the NIMHR as a "first of its kind in the country in the area of mental health rehabilitation", an official statement said it will serve as an institution of excellence for capacity building in human resource and research in the area of mental health rehabilitation. The announcement to set up the Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior in the state was made by the government last year. The centre will have an outdoor athletic stadium, indoor sports complex, basement parking facility; aquatic centre with two swimming pools, one covered pool and an outdoor pool; high performance centre with classrooms; medical facilities; sports science centre; hostel facilities for athletes, support facilities including accessible lockers, dining, recreational amenities and administrative block, the government had said in a statement.

The facilities will be multi-functional centres with provision for training, selection, sports academics and research, medical support, spectator galleries and suitable for holding national and international events, it had said..

