HM Amit Shah meets Jaishankar, Goyal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, officials said. It is immediately not known the subjects the three ministers discussed in the meeting. The meeting comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh. There have been campaigns in certain quarters to boycott the China-made products in view of the stand-off.
