Ashwini K Singh takes over as new BSF south Bengal IG

Ashwini Kumar Singh on Monday took over as the new Inspector General of BSF's south Bengal frontier that mans over 940 kilometres of the India-Bangladesh international border, a senior officer said. Singh is a 1984-batch officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) cadre.

Singh, who took over from incumbent Y B Khurania, also undertook a tour of the border areas in the state's Malda district and reviewed the security preparedness. The IG asked the troops to ensure "zero" trans-border crimes, the officer said.

He also asked his personnel to use technology tools to prevent cross-border crimes and check other illegal activities, he said. "Ashwini Kumar Singh has taken over as the new Inspector General of the BSF south Bengal frontier on Monday. The incumbent Y B Khurania has been transferred and posted to the force headquarters in Delhi," the officer said.

Singh has earlier headed BSF formations in the northeast, air wing and anti-Naxal operations in Odisha apart from a serving in the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides proximate security to the prime minister, the officer said. Before this posting, Singh was heading the north Bengal frontier of the border force which forms the other half of the India-Bangladesh front in West Bengal.

The south Bengal frontier is an over 940 kms-long border front for the BSF, out of the total 4,096 kms India-Bangladesh border and faces a challenging geographical terrain, including riverine areas making the region prone to high instances of border crimes, drugs and cattle smuggling and human trafficking. The frontier is headquartered at Rajarhat in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata.