Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: 17-year-old distributes PPE kits, grains, sanitisers to needy with pocket money

A 17-year-old boy distributed grains and hand sanitisers among the needy, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:39 IST
Mumbai: 17-year-old distributes PPE kits, grains, sanitisers to needy with pocket money
Husain Zakir distributed grains and hand sanitisers among the needy, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old boy distributed grains and hand sanitisers among the needy, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved. The 17-year-old Husain Zakir decided to proceed with the initiative after hearing the news of medical staff and policemen dying due to the deadly virus.

Keeping this in mind, he collected his pocket money and bought PPE kits with it and other items, and started distributing them among the needy. This motivated his friends to join the initiative too. When Rotaract Club came to know about the initiative, he was honoured and made the President of the club. "17-year-old Husain Zakir is thought to be the youngest President of a community-based Rotaract Club," read a press release.

Husain's father said, "One day Husain got very upset and asked me to help him, and I did. I feel very proud that at such a young age my son considered helping people." "We were frightened when we came to know about COVID-19, as we could neither go home nor sustain here. When Husain came to know about it, he provided me with grains, PPE kits and sanitisers. We are happy he came to help us, that too at this young age," said a watchman. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New York's Stonewall Inn gets $250,000 lifeline to avoid closure

By Darnell Christie June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A 250,000 donation from a charitable foundation has provided a lifeline for New York Citys Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement, after it warned it may hav...

English soccer scheme to increase diversity among coaches

English soccer launched a placement scheme on Monday to assist players from ethnic minority backgrounds moving into coaching to increase diversity in the dugout. The scheme will be open to Professional Footballers Association members from a...

GST evasion: Accused a Pak national, DGGI tells Indore court

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence told a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that a man involved in evasion of GST of over Rs 8 crore through illegal trade in pan masala was a Pakistan national who had managed to obtain documents li...

Would love to do an investigative limited show: Alia on digital prospects

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said if an opportunity comes her way, she would like to foray into the digital medium with preferably an investigative limited show. Citing the example of Sushmita Sen-starrer series Aarya, the actor sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020