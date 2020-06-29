Left Menu
Karnataka govt committed to generating jobs, says CM

Stating that the government has taken several initiatives to improve the skills of the youth, he said a talent acceleration programme with the help of the skill development department would be implemented for 1,000 graduates at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:43 IST
Bengaluru, June 29 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government is committed to providing impetus to creating jobs by reviving economic and industrial activities that have been affected by COVID- 19. A mega online job mela is to be organised on July 7 to bridge the gap between job-seekers and providers that was created due to the pandemic, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying in a press release.

Stating that the government has taken several initiatives to improve the skills of the youth, he said a talent acceleration programme with the help of the skill development department would be implemented for 1,000 graduates at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Yediyurappa was speaking after launching the 'Skill Connect Forum', a portal, that connects both private entrepreneurs and job- seekers on the same platform.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the skill development Minister, said the portal would be a boon to the youth seeking jobs. "It will solve the unemployment issue to a great extent," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

All these years, there have been no information and communication between job-seekers and recruiters. The portal would solve that problem, he said.

Narayan said there was no proper information on skilled workers and the job market. Moreover, the skill development was not in sync with the market and all these issues have been addressed by the portal.

The portal skillconnect.kaushalkar.com connects the job- seekers and those who want to hire, the release said. All one has to do is to register on the portal by uploading their educational, skill qualifications and other details, it said.

Similarly, those looking for hiring specific skilled people can also register on the portal by giving a job description. If they find someone suitable for the specified job skill, the companies or industries can contact the job- seekers directly and vice-versa, it added.

