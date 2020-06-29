Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures on Monday hovered close to normal range in Haryana and Punjab, the meteorological department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 36.3 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Hisar recorded near similar maximums of 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Karnal recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a high of 35.9 degrees Celsius. Patiala's maximum settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius.