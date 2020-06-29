Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:43 IST
The maximum temperatures on Monday hovered close to normal range in Haryana and Punjab, the meteorological department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the department here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 36.3 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Hisar recorded near similar maximums of 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Karnal recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a high of 35.9 degrees Celsius. Patiala's maximum settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius.
