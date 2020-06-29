4 people injured due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Heavy overnight rain triggered a landslide in Dakhim village of Pithoragarh district on Monday leaving four persons including two women and a child injured apart from damaging houses and killing livestock, an official said. SDRF personnel have been rushed to the spot to launch relief and rescue efforts, Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.
The injured were identified as Ramauti Devi (75), Nara Devi (35), Bhupal Singh (35) and 4-year-old Lakki. All four of them are being rushed to Nachni primary health centre from where they will be referred to a more specialised centre in Pithoragarh if needed, the official added.
The landslide has also damaged five houses in the village besides killing seven cattle, the SDM further said.
