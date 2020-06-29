1 killed, 10 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturns

One person was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying migrant workers to West Bengal from Gujarat overturned in Jhakhand's Ramgarh district, police said. The accident happened at Kenjhia valley on Gola- Ormanjhi state highway under Rajrappa police station of the district around 3.30 am, the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Vinod Kumar Murmu, said.

He said the bus overturned after a front tyre burst. PTI COR PVR RG RG