1 killed, 10 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturns

1 killed, 10 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturnsPTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST
One person was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying migrant workers to West Bengal from Gujarat overturned in Jhakhand's Ramgarh district, police said. The accident happened at Kenjhia valley on Gola- Ormanjhi state highway under Rajrappa police station of the district around 3.30 am, the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Vinod Kumar Murmu, said.
He said the bus overturned after a front tyre burst. PTI COR PVR RG RG
