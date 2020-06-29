Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata asks metro authorities to resume operations at the earliest

During the meeting with the state government officials, the metro authorities said crowd controlling for maintaining social distancing inside trains and at stations would be a challenge once the services are resumed. "The metro authorities informed the state government that it can run limited number of trains.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:11 IST
Mamata asks metro authorities to resume operations at the earliest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Kolkata Metro authorities to resume operations in a “limited manner” at the earliest, as she said the state chief secretary will soon speak to chairman of the Railway Board on the issue. If the operations resume in a limited manner, that is, only carrying people engaged in essential services, that will benefit at least one-fourth of the city's commuters, she said. "We are requesting the metro authorities to resume services as early as possible. I know the manner in which they are operating suburban trains in Mumbai (only for people in the essential services).

"We have asked them to resume it for all, but they opined in favour of restarting only limited services to help people working in essential services," Banerjee said at the state secretariat here. The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities are trying to develop a mobile application to help people in the emergency services to commute. "If they resume operations in this manner, I think that too will help one-fourth of the city's commuters. Those who are travelling by buses now will be able to take the metro, giving opportunities to others to avail bus services. We have requested them to do it as quickly as possible," she said.

The chief minister had expressed willingness to allow metro services from July 1, over which a meeting between the Kolkata Metro authorities and the state government officials was held at the state secretariat here on Monday. At first, the state government has to communicate its inclination on running of metro services to the railway ministry, following which it will take a call on the issue, sources said.

The Railway Board had on June 25 said that all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains will remain cancelled till August 12 in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. "To start metro services before August 12, we need instructions from the railway ministry following clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," a senior metro official said. During the meeting with the state government officials, the metro authorities said crowd controlling for maintaining social distancing inside trains and at stations would be a challenge once the services are resumed.

"The metro authorities informed the state government that it can run limited number of trains. Only essential services staff may be allowed to avail the trains to ensure social distancing norms keeping in mind COVID-19 safety protocols," the official said. Under normal circumstances, the Kolkata Metro carries around 6.5 lakh passengers on a weekday.

The Kolkata Metro has been conducting trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities since the last week of May to keep the trains ready for resumption of services, according to the official. It had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at entry and inside coaches after recommencement of services. PTI SCH AMR MM SRY.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly s...

Sport-French Olympic Committee denounces racist graffiti outside Sport Institute

The French Olympic Committee CNOSF has denounced racist graffiti that was found on Black athletes posters in front of the National Institute of Sport INSEP at the weekend. The CNOSF said it was filing a complaint to the police against the u...

Tokyo sees virus infections rise in nightclubs

Japans capital city of Tokyo reported 58 new cases of coronavirus, as the number remained at recent highs since last week and a top government official said the trend doesnt look good. The number of cases in Tokyo rose to 60 on Sunday, high...

Wirecard collapse leads to call for German parliamentary inquiry

Germanys opposition called on Monday for a parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard after a global fraud that left a gaping hole in its books went undiscovered by auditors and regulators for years.The request for an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020