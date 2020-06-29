Odisha allows home delivery of Out Still liquor, ENA-based country liquor

The Odisha government on Monday allowed home delivery of country liquor by the licensee himself or through his authorised representative, an Excise department official said. The home delivery can be done between 7am to 6pm subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by local authorities, he said.

"The state government has allowed home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) based country liquor across the state except those situated in containment zones with immediate effect," a notification issued by the department said. The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs 10 per bottle/ pouch but not exceeding Rs 50 per order, the official said.

They will also have to prominently display their phone/mobile/WhatsApp number for receiving orders. "At this stage, OS and CL licensees have not been permitted sale of liquor across the counter in their premises," the notification said.

Earlier, the state government on May 24 had allowed ON and OFF shop licensees to sell alcohol through home delivery system by engaging their own personnel or through food aggregators..