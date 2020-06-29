Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows home delivery of Out Still liquor, ENA-based country liquor

The Odisha government on Monday allowed home delivery of country liquor by the licensee himself or through his authorised representative, an Excise department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST
Odisha allows home delivery of Out Still liquor, ENA-based country liquor

The Odisha government on Monday allowed home delivery of country liquor by the licensee himself or through his authorised representative, an Excise department official said. The home delivery can be done between 7am to 6pm subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by local authorities, he said.

"The state government has allowed home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) based country liquor across the state except those situated in containment zones with immediate effect," a notification issued by the department said. The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs 10 per bottle/ pouch but not exceeding Rs 50 per order, the official said.

They will also have to prominently display their phone/mobile/WhatsApp number for receiving orders. "At this stage, OS and CL licensees have not been permitted sale of liquor across the counter in their premises," the notification said.

Earlier, the state government on May 24 had allowed ON and OFF shop licensees to sell alcohol through home delivery system by engaging their own personnel or through food aggregators..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence shows Russian bounties led to U.S. troop deaths -reports

Russian bounty offers to Taliban militants led to the deaths of several U.S. soldiers according to U.S. intelligence agencies, the Washington Post reported, and Congress on Monday demanded more information about the reports. It was unclear ...

ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs 18 cr MGNREGA funds in J'khand

The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.&#160; The official, R...

Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

As many as 3,949 new COVID-19 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 86,224, according to the health department. Out of the total number, 47,749 have been dischar...

Talbros Automotive bags orders worth Rs 234 crore

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive on Monday said it has&#160;bagged orders worth of Rs 234 crore, which will span over a period of five years. The orders, which are for both global and domestic OEMs across segments, are expected to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020