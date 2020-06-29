Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fuel price hike: C'garh Cong holds bullock cart-cycle protest

Congress leaders on Monday moved on bullock carts and rode bicycles in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to protest against the Centre for hiking fuel prices. He said there was anger among people and transporters over the hike which has stoked inflation. Markam moved in a bullock cart and rode a bicycle as part of the protest..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:57 IST
Fuel price hike: C'garh Cong holds bullock cart-cycle protest

Congress leaders on Monday moved on bullock carts and rode bicycles in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to protest against the Centre for hiking fuel prices. Such agitations were held in all districts, including Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh and Durg.

Congress state unit chief Mohan Markam led the protest in front of Budha Talab here, slamming the Narendra Modi government for not passing benefits of fall in international prices of crude to the common man. He said there was anger among people and transporters over the hike which has stoked inflation.

Markam moved in a bullock cart and rode a bicycle as part of the protest..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India bans 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off...

FACTBOX-Legal hurdles faced by LGBT+ people in Africa

By Noor Zainab Hussain June 29 - Same-sex relations are legal in only 22 of Africas 54 countries and are punishable by death or lengthy prison terms in some nations, according to a global review httpsilga.orgdownloadsILGAStateSponsoredHomop...

SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus

On Friday, Feb. 21, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, was in a cheerful mood. It was near the end of the school half-term holiday. He wrote on an official blog that there had been no new positive cases of the new coro...

Techie found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

A 32-year-old software engineer was found dead at his rented accommodation here on Monday, police said. Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case.The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope by police who were alerted about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020