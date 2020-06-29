Fuel price hike: C'garh Cong holds bullock cart-cycle protest

Congress leaders on Monday moved on bullock carts and rode bicycles in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to protest against the Centre for hiking fuel prices. Such agitations were held in all districts, including Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh and Durg.

Congress state unit chief Mohan Markam led the protest in front of Budha Talab here, slamming the Narendra Modi government for not passing benefits of fall in international prices of crude to the common man. He said there was anger among people and transporters over the hike which has stoked inflation.

Markam moved in a bullock cart and rode a bicycle as part of the protest..