Left Menu
Development News Edition

Year-long celebrations to mark 400th birth anniversary of Kashmiri mystic poetess begins

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who released the poetess' souvenirs at Raj Bhawan, said the community should continue to spread and promote the message of Kashmir Shaivism across the globe. The main function was organised at the shrine of Mata Roop Bhawani in Jammu, where a year-long calendar of activities in connection with the celebrations was launched.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:22 IST
Year-long celebrations to mark 400th birth anniversary of Kashmiri mystic poetess begins

Year-long celebrations of the 17th century Kashmiri mystic poetess and saint Mata Roop Bhawani began on Monday on her 400th birth anniversary. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who released the poetess' souvenirs at Raj Bhawan, said the community should continue to spread and promote the message of Kashmir Shaivism across the globe.

The main function was organised at the shrine of Mata Roop Bhawani in Jammu, where a year-long calendar of activities in connection with the celebrations was launched. "We have launched year-long celebrations in connection with the 400th birth anniversary of Mata Roop Bhawani from today", President of Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust (SAST) Chander Mohan Dhar told reporters here.

He said that it will be celebrated across the country and the world throughout the year on the life and teachings of Mata Rupa Bhawani who was a mystic saint philosopher and poetess in the 17th century. She took the path of spiritual life and initiated herself into the mysteries and practices of yoga. She gave rich mystic poetry to Kashmiri language.

Through her poetry, we can find the influence of Kashmiri Shaivism, Dr Susheel Watal said. Mata Roopa Bhawani, who was born in 1620 in Srinagar, was the daughter of Pandit Madhav Joo Dhar, a resident of Khankah-i-Shokta, Nawakadal (Srinagar), he said.

She had mastery in Sanskrit, Persian and Sharda script and was well-versed in Vedanta, Upanishads and Kashmir Shaivism. Her Vaakhs (spiritual poetry) are a part of Roopa Bhawani Rahasyopadesha (spiritual teachings). "Her poetry appears to be rooted in her predestined role as a yogini", he added.

In his message on the occasion, Lt Governor Murmu said, "I wish joyous celebrations to one and all in the community and trust that they shall steadfastly continue to promote and strengthen Mata Roop Bhawani's spiritual values and teachings"..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Wear a mask!' Republicans break with Trump as COVID-19 surges

In a rare split with mask-averse President Donald Trump, fellow Republican leaders are making a public push for face coverings as COVID-19 cases surge in some Republican-leaning states. The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Ke...

Rob Kardashian announces his return at sister Khloe's birthday party

Former reality TV star Rob Kardashian made his grand return to the public eye at sister Khloe Kardashians 36th birthday party on Saturday local time. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old star looked slimmer in rare photos posted the follo...

Merkel, Macron hope for EU summit deal on budget, recovery fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held out hope that European Union member states will overcome their differences on a multi-year budget of more than 1 trillion euros 1.12 trillion as well as a recovery fund at a summit of leader ne...

Grizzlies' Morant apologizes after anti-police post

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter on Monday for reposting an anti-police image on social media. On Sunday, Morant, who wears No. 12, displayed an image that had the word F--- and 12 on the back of his jersey. F-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020