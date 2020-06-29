Year-long celebrations to mark 400th birth anniversary of Kashmiri mystic poetess begins

Year-long celebrations of the 17th century Kashmiri mystic poetess and saint Mata Roop Bhawani began on Monday on her 400th birth anniversary. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who released the poetess' souvenirs at Raj Bhawan, said the community should continue to spread and promote the message of Kashmir Shaivism across the globe.

The main function was organised at the shrine of Mata Roop Bhawani in Jammu, where a year-long calendar of activities in connection with the celebrations was launched. "We have launched year-long celebrations in connection with the 400th birth anniversary of Mata Roop Bhawani from today", President of Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust (SAST) Chander Mohan Dhar told reporters here.

He said that it will be celebrated across the country and the world throughout the year on the life and teachings of Mata Rupa Bhawani who was a mystic saint philosopher and poetess in the 17th century. She took the path of spiritual life and initiated herself into the mysteries and practices of yoga. She gave rich mystic poetry to Kashmiri language.

Through her poetry, we can find the influence of Kashmiri Shaivism, Dr Susheel Watal said. Mata Roopa Bhawani, who was born in 1620 in Srinagar, was the daughter of Pandit Madhav Joo Dhar, a resident of Khankah-i-Shokta, Nawakadal (Srinagar), he said.

She had mastery in Sanskrit, Persian and Sharda script and was well-versed in Vedanta, Upanishads and Kashmir Shaivism. Her Vaakhs (spiritual poetry) are a part of Roopa Bhawani Rahasyopadesha (spiritual teachings). "Her poetry appears to be rooted in her predestined role as a yogini", he added.

In his message on the occasion, Lt Governor Murmu said, "I wish joyous celebrations to one and all in the community and trust that they shall steadfastly continue to promote and strengthen Mata Roop Bhawani's spiritual values and teachings"..