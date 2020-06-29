Pune adds record 833 new cases of coronavirus; 12 more die

Pune district reported 833 new coronavirus cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 21,690 on Monday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said. With 833 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the count in the western Maharashtra district rose to 21,690, he said.

The death toll increased to 732 with 12 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, the official said. "Of the 833 cases, 589 were recorded in Pune Municipal Corporation (city) limits, which now has 16,854 patients.

Also, 482 patients were discharged from city hospitals," the official said. With 201 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count in the township now stood at 3,127, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 1706, the official said.