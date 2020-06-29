Pune adds record 833 new cases of coronavirus; 12 more die
With 833 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the count in the western Maharashtra district rose to 21,690, he said. The death toll increased to 732 with 12 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, the official said.PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:37 IST
Pune district reported 833 new coronavirus cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 21,690 on Monday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said. With 833 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the count in the western Maharashtra district rose to 21,690, he said.
The death toll increased to 732 with 12 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, the official said. "Of the 833 cases, 589 were recorded in Pune Municipal Corporation (city) limits, which now has 16,854 patients.
Also, 482 patients were discharged from city hospitals," the official said. With 201 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count in the township now stood at 3,127, he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 1706, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Pune Municipal Corporation
- PimpriChinchwad
ALSO READ
Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 318 to 12,243; death toll 511
Pune issues home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic persons
Pune's dummy, fake notes procured from Mumbai, Hyderabad: Cops
Pune transport body workers write to Maha CM about pay cuts
Petroleum major bp to set up new global business centre in Pune