Four of family swept away while crossing causeway; two dead

A man and his married sister died, while her two minor daughters were missing after they got swept away when crossing a rain-submerged causeway near here in Gujarat on Monday afternoon, officials said. The tragic incident occurred when the victims were crossing a causeway built over a ravine between Udepur and Satapar villages of Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar district, said taluka Mamlatdar (revenue officer) BN Kachhad.

While the bodies of Avlabhai Bhoja (27) and his married sister Manju Solanki (25) were recovered by the local fire brigade, Solanki's two daughters - Anandi (10) and Jinal (3) - were still missing, he said. Kachhad said the search operation for the missing girls will resume on Tuesday morning.

"Due to rainfall upstream, water had started spilling over the causeway. Avlabhai Bhoja and four others were returning to Udepur on one motorbike. "He parked his motorbike at Satapar and decided to take his sister and her three children on the opposite side on foot due to water on the causeway," said Kachhad.

"After successfully dropping her sister's son on that side, Avlabhai came back to help his sister and two daughters in crossing the causeway. "However, they lost control due to slippery surface and were washed away," the officer added.