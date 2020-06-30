Left Menu
Maha: Total lockdown in Jawhar town till July 8

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the collector of Maharashtra's Palghar district has announced a complete lockdown in Jawhar town till July 8, an official said on Tuesday. All other commercial activities will be prohibited in Jawhar during this period, the official said. The town has so far recorded 105 cases of coronavirus infection.

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:33 IST
Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the collector of Maharashtra's Palghar district has announced a complete lockdown in Jawhar town till July 8, an official said on Tuesday. As per a release from the town's civic body, collector Kailas Shinde has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) prohibiting assembly of five or more people till July 8, it was stated.

Essentials will be made available between 8 am and 11 am, while banks and medical shops will have to adopt a token system, the release stated. All other commercial activities will be prohibited in Jawhar during this period, the official said.

The town has so far recorded 105 cases of coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation will procure one lakh COVID-19 antigen testing kits for faster detection of infection, a release here stated.

Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma met local corporators and visited the zones where maximum coronavirus cases were detected. Moreover, COVID-19 testing in Bhiwandi town will be increased to 300 per day, while the additional 2,000 to 2,500 beds will be made available for patients in the region, it was stated.

