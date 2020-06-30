Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows counter sale of liquor from Wednesday

The Odisha government will allow over-the-counter sale of liquor from Wednesday after more than three months, and one needs to book a time-slot through an online system for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:54 IST
Odisha allows counter sale of liquor from Wednesday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government will allow over-the-counter sale of liquor from Wednesday after more than three months, and one needs to book a time-slot through an online system for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets. The liquor shops across the state will remain open from 7 am to 6 pm, according to a notification issued by the Excise Department on Tuesday.

The government allows the counter sale of liquor in OFF and ON shops in addition to the ongoing home delivery of these items from July 1, the notification said. An online system for generation of e-token and booking of time-slot has been developed by the Odisha State Beverage Corporation with the National Informatics Centre to regulate crowd at the shops, it said.

The liquor shops in the state remain closed since March 22 in the wake of the lockdown. Retailers have also been asked to ensure that consumers book time slots to visit their outlets and give adequate publicity for the same, an official of the department said.

The excise licensees have also been directed to maintain social distancing norms and health safety measures to contain the spread of the disease, he said. "ON-shops will sell liquor but no one will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages within the premises of these outlets. They will have to follow MRP and other norms applicable for OFF-shop owners," the official said.

According to the notification, the ON-shops will be allowed to operate as OFF-ones as this will increase the number of outlets and thus help check to overcrowd. The retailers will erect barricades wherever required and also engage additional manpower with specific responsibility to manage a queue of customers and maintain social distancing norms, he said.

They will need to ensure that all the staff at their shops use face masks, he added. Local police and excise staffers will monitor these outlets across districts.

"The district collectors have been authorized to close these shops in case of violation of COVID norms," the official said. The Odisha government had allowed home delivery of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) on May 25.

A total of 1,508 IMFL OFF and ON shops participated in the process of home delivery, the official said. Apart from these licensees, five tech-firms have executed 17.33 lakh home delivery orders during this period and sold 20.59 lakh liter of IMFL and 20.81 lakh liter of beer across the state, the official added.

The government had also allowed home delivery of country liquor from Monday.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-World agencies step in as pandemic poverty hits artisanal miners

From a 15 million World Bank fund to an experimental gold-buying project in Burkina Faso, development agencies are delivering financial aid to subsistence miners the COVID-19 pandemic has impoverished. World market prices of gold - viewed b...

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end; 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months, says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months, says PM Narendra Modi....

Bengal realtors see gradual recovery in sales, launches online campaign to woo investors

Real estate developers in West Bengal are witnessing a gradual recovery in sales after the lockdown restrictions were eased, and an association of the builders has launched a digital campaign to attract buyers, industry sources said on Tues...

Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

French and West African troops have made gains against Islamist groups in the Sahel but the situation remains fragile with persistent attacks by the militants, French and Burkina Faso officials said ahead of a summit on Tuesday. Political i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020