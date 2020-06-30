COVID-19: No immediate curfew in Aurangabad, collector assures

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will be reviewed in the next 10 days and if the condition worsens, the administration will consider imposing a curfew, an official said on Tuesday. Collector Uday Choudhari made the announcement at a press conference with municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad on Monday evening.

"The administration will not immediately impose a curfew in Aurangabad city. We will review the situation for the next 10 days and if things worsen, we may consider imposing a full or partial curfew," the collector said. However, the district's industrial zone Waluj will be put under curfew from July 4 to 12 on account of the rise in COVID-19 cases there.

"Looking at the rate of infection, a curfew will be imposed in the area under seven gram panchayats from July 4 to 12," he said. Milk and medical facilities will be available during this period and passes allotted to industries will be valid, he said.

"We will request all industrial units to participate in this curfew or work with minimum manpower," Choudhari said. PTI AW ARU ARU