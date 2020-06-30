Autorickshaw, light vehicles' associations stage protest against fuel price hike in Thiruvananthapuram

The Autorikshaw Federation along with the Taxi and Light Vehicle Association under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest against the petrol and diesel price hike, here on Tuesday. Anathalavattom Anandan, State president CITU while speaking to ANI said, "When the oil price declines in the international market, Central Government is helping corporates to increase their profit by increasing oil price."

He added: "When the Modi Government came into power, Rs 92,000 crores was the revenue generated from tax and now it is three lakh crores. When they came into power, $118 was the price of oil per barrel. At that time, the price of petrol was Rs 62 and Rs 48." Anandan further said that the crude oil price per barrel is $40 and the petrol price is Rs 82, there were 29 rupees difference between petrol and diesel but now, "the price of diesel is crossing that of petrol."

He said that the CITU is demanding to increase taxi, auto and bus charges as fewer people are using public transport for commuting amid the coronavirus pandemic. "There are no passengers commuting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is affecting 25 lakh families and the Central Government is responsible for this. The Centre is helping the corporate and the labourers and the poor are the victims of the recession, war and any kind of pandemic globally," he added. (ANI)