COVID-19 lockdown will be stricter in Nashik: Maha minister

Lockdown will be implemented in a stricter manner in Nashik, where "curfew-like situation" will prevail between 7 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of COVID- 19, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Tuesday. The state government on Monday extended the lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations, as COVID-19 cases continued to mount in the state.

"Lockdown will be implemented in a stricter manner in Nashik from 7 pm to 5 am. It will be a curfew-like situation during this time," said Bhujbal, who is also the district's guardian minister. People going to work or returning home after finishing their shifts will not be affected. However, no one will be allowed to roam around unnecessarily, he said.

As on Monday, Nashik city had reported 2,195 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths..