Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASHA workers played critical role in COVID-19 management in UP, tracked 30.43 lakh migrant returnees

(Eds: Correcting typo in para 2) New Delhi, June 30 (PTI) In a major exercise, 1.6 lakh accredited social health activists have tracked in two phases over 30.43 lakh migrants who returned to Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 lockdown and assisted the state government in contact tracing and community surveillance, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:22 IST
ASHA workers played critical role in COVID-19 management in UP, tracked 30.43 lakh migrant returnees

(Eds: Correcting typo in para 2) New Delhi, June 30 (PTI) In a major exercise, 1.6 lakh accredited social health activists have tracked in two phases over 30.43 lakh migrants who returned to Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 lockdown and assisted the state government in contact tracing and community surveillance, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The ASHAs tracked 11.24 lakh migrant returnees in the first phase and 19.19 lakh in the second, the ministry said, adding that they not only identified 7,965 persons with symptoms but also regularly followed up on their health status. "With the surge in the cases of COVID-19 in the country and the influx of migrant population from hotspot areas, one of the major challenges in Uttar Pradesh was to cater to the healthcare needs of returnees and arrest the spread in its rural population.  "ASHAs have played a critical role in supporting the state's COVID-19 management during this crisis," the ministry said. Uttar Pradesh has reported 672 deaths and 22,828 cases so far, according to the Union Health ministry data updated at 8 AM.  The ministry presented a case study of a 20-year-old native of Bahraich district (Huzorpur Block, Nibuhi Kala village), who worked at a juice shop in Mumbai and returned home along with other migrant workers in a truck in early May after travelling for five days.  As soon as Suresh reached home, the local ASHA -- Chandra Prabha -- met him and recorded his details. She informed the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the district, which advised Suresh to quarantine himself at home, the ministry said.

Chandra Prabha also counselled the family members and explained in detail the steps to be taken during home quarantine. She undertook regular follow up visits and kept in touch with the family.  Her alertness, motivational skills and support ensured that as soon as Suresh began experiencing symptoms, he was sent to the Community Health Centre in Chitaura, which is also a designated COVID Care facility. Chandra Prabha also ensured that Suresh's family members and his fellow migrant workers were referred for COVID testing, the ministry said. According to the Union Health ministry's statement, ASHA's have facilitated sample collection from 2,232 returnees of which 203 were found to be positive and were referred to COVID health care services. 'Nigrani Samitis' (Vigilance Committee) have been formed in all the villages under the 'Gram Pradhan'.  The 'samiti' members and volunteer community patrols keep in touch with the ASHAs and provide details of the migrants in a village, who in turn help with the follow up.  "ASHAs have played a critical role in sensitising the communities about the preventive measures to be adopted such as regular hand washing with soap and water, importance of wearing masks when out in public spaces, and maintaining adequate physical distancing," the ministry said.

As a result of their efforts, there has been enhanced awareness about essential and non-essential healthcare services and how to access these. The ASHAs are provided basic protective gear like masks, soaps and sanitizers as they go about their duties, it said. ASHAs have assisted the Panchayati Raj Department in development of the community quarantine centers, in buildings like Anganwadi centres and primary schools. They have ensured adoption of Aarogya Setu app at the community level through awareness generation and supporting in its installation, the ministry said.

The contribution of ASHAs in non-COVID essential services has been exemplary. At the Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres, ASHAs are contributing in conducting line listing of all individuals, risk assessment and mobilization for screening for chronic illness like hypertension, diabetes, three cancers (oral, breast and cervical cancers), TB and leprosy.  They have also been instrumental in providing Reproductive Maternal Neonatal and Child Health (RMNCH) services which were directly affected by the lockdown measures and the necessity of maintaining physical distancing, the ministry said.  They (ASHAs) have created awareness about the availability of these services and helped people to access them, it added. The National Health Mission supports nearly 10 lakh ASHAs in rural and urban areas of most parts of the country. Nearly 1/6 th (1.67 lakh) are from Uttar Pradesh, it added. PTI PLB TDS TDS TDS

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Six months after 'viral pneumonia', Wuhan returning to normal, with masks

Six months after the World Health Organization learned of viral pneumonia cases that would become the COVID-19 pandemic, life in Wuhan, the city where it emerged, is returning to normal, although masks remain ubiquitous and emotional scars ...

Goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts COVID-19

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godeke...

Sports ministry moves Delhi HC seeking consent to provisionally grant annual recognition to NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports moved an application in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking consent for provisionally granting annual recognition to the National Sports Federations NSFs. The application seeking consent for th...

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter MATSYA SAMPADA published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020