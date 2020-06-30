UP govt trying to cover up unemployment through ads: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the UP government of trying to cover up "massive unemployment" through advertisements, and said the ground realities were far different as 1.5 lakh state residents have left for Mumbai in search of employment. "Uttar Pradesh government made several announcements relating to job creation at an event held recently. But the labourers on the ground have a different story to tell.

"There is no work in UP, which is why everybody has been forced to return to their previous places of work. According to data, around 1.5 lakh people from UP have already returned to Mumbai," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "The state government through its event tried to cover up massive unemployment on the ground, but how long advertisements hide the truth," Gandhi said.

Gandhi tagged a video of labourers saying there are no employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh has been attacking the UP government on the migrants issue, unemployment and law and order issues.