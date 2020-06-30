Goa CM hails PM's free ration scheme extension announcement

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on extending till November a free ration scheme expected to benefit 80 crore Indians. PM Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), under which each beneficiary gets 5 kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of preferred pulse per month free, till end of November.

"I welcome the extension. This is a gift to 80 crore Indians. It is a step taken by the PM to reach out to the most deprived in society," Sawant told reporters. Sawant said around four lakh people in Goa are covered under the scheme.