Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable, universal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and enunciated four guiding principles for it, including ensuring affordable and universal vaccination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:26 IST
COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable, universal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and enunciated four guiding principles for it, including ensuring affordable and universal vaccination. Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review planning and preparations for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

"An important subject that was discussed was the creation of a tech platform that would complement vaccination at scale across the nation," the prime minister tweeted. At the meeting, the current status of vaccine development efforts were also reviewed and the prime minister highlighted India's commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi noted that vaccination of India's vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues, including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritisation of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society, it said. The prime minister enunciated four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort, the PMO said.

He stated that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritised for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline COVID-19 warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population. Another guiding principle enunciated by the prime minister was vaccination of "anyone, anywhere" should take place without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine.

The third principle enunciated by the prime minister was that vaccination must be affordable and universal and no person should be left behind, according to the PMO. According to the fourth principle, the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.

Prime Minister Modi directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner the available technology options which can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner. The prime minister directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. In a significant development on Monday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed by it in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, has got nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India.

The Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, approved after pre-clinical studies demonstrated safety and immune response, would start across the country next month..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"It’s depressing": Britain locks down Leicester again after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons attempts to nudge the country back to normality.The United Kingdom ha...

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travelers from ...

Parents from different States moves SC seeking moratorium on school fees for lockdown period

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of children from different States seeking declaration of moratorium or deferment of payment of school fees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The plea also seeks direction to Cent...

Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020