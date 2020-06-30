Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Hisar, however, experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala both registered maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius each..