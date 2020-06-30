Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:26 IST
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Hisar, however, experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala both registered maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius each..
