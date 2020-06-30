Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases up by 223 to 13,593; toll 572

The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13,593 on Tuesday with addition of 223 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said. With 8 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has gone up to 572, they said.

Of them, three deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Indore while two patients have died in Ujjain and Rajgarh, officials said. A total of 196 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day after recovery.

Of the 223 cases, the highest count of 59 was reported from Morena district bordering Rajasthan's Dholpur, followed by 45 cases in Indore and 25 in Bhopal, officials said. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, has risen by 45 to 4,709 while the death toll has gone up to 229, as per the health bulletin.

The number of cases in Bhopal has mounted to 2,789 including 97 deaths. No new coronavirus case was reported from 25 districts since Monday evening.

While COVID-19 cases have been reported from all 52 districts in the state, all but four have active cases as on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Currently, there are 1,106 active containment zones in Madhya Pradesh.

During the month of June, Madhya Pradesh registered 5,504 new COVID-19 cases and 222 deaths, as per the bulletin. The number of the cases in the state stood at 8,089 and fatalities at 350 as on the night of May 31, it said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 13,593, active cases 2,626, new cases 223, death toll 572, recovered 10,395, total number of tested people is 3,65,467.