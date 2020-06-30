PM shares rendering of his address to nation in various languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared rendering of his address to the nation, in which he announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in various Indian languages. The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared rendering of his address to the nation, in which he announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in various Indian languages. In a series of tweets, he shared YouTube links of his address in various languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu.
The PMGKAY, a program to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, has been extended by five more months till November end. The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- PMGKAY
- Punjabi
- Telugu
- Bangla
- Doordarshan
ALSO READ
Under PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against COVID-19 pandemic: HM Amit Shah.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking rollback of hike in prices of petrol, diesel.
Economy showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead: PM Narendra Modi.
Borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: BJP chief J P Nadda on India-China face- off during Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally.
Timely decisions helped in containing coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi