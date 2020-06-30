Left Menu
Development News Edition

One death, 6 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

According to the official, they are being shifted to a Baijnath care centre. In Hamirpur, a 23-year-old girl from Bhoranj area who had recently returned from Kyrgyzstan via Delhi; and a 10-year-old boy from Teeda in Nadaun tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:56 IST
One death, 6 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

An 80-year-old woman died while six others tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 949. So far, nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state.

A resident of Jungleberi village in Hamirpur district, the woman suffered from various other age-related problems. She died at Mandi’s Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, an official said. The hospital’s Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Jiwa Nand Chauhan said she had tested positive for coronavirus on June 22 after returning from Delhi. She was kept at the Bhota COVID care centre before being shifted to the Mandi facility, also called the Nerchowk medical college, on June 23. Meanwhile, six more people—four in Kangra and two in Hamirpur-– contracted the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 949.

In Kangra, the fresh patients included an Army jawan's eight-year-old son. A seven-year-old boy in his relation also tested positive, a district official said. The 39-year-old Army jawan from Rakkar village had tested positive for coronavirus on June 28 after his arrival from Arunachal Pradesh on June 23.

He was shifted to a military hospital in Yol. Both boys are also being shifted to the hospital, the official added. Besides, a 40-year-old man who recently returned from Delhi and his eight-year-old son also contracted the disease. They belong to Sarimolag village in Jaisinghpur tehsil. According to the official, they are being shifted to a Baijnath care centre.

In Hamirpur, a 23-year-old girl from Bhoranj area who had recently returned from Kyrgyzstan via Delhi; and a 10-year-old boy from Teeda in Nadaun tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said. The boy had recently returned from Delhi with his mother, who has already tested positive for the infection.

The girl had gone to Kyrgyzstan for higher studies. In the meantime, 13 patients—five in Kangra; three each in Shimla and Solan; and two in Chamba recovered from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

So far, 569 people have recovered while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he said. The state has 358 active cases now.

Kangra has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 112, followed by 104 in Hamirpur; 50 in Solan; 29 in Una; 17 in Shimla; 16 in Bilaspur; eight each in Chamba and Sirmaur; seven in Mandi; five in Kinnaur; and two in Lahaul-Spiti..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Menswear shop T.M. Lewin to close all UK stores, go online only

British shirt shop T.M. Lewin will close all its stores and go online only, its restructurer said on Tuesday, resulting in around 600 redundancies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the high street. The deal will see 66 stores clo...

U.S. sanctions likely to have impact on Huawei as a provider, British minister says

U.S sanctions designed to restrict the ability of Chinas Huawei to source advanced microchips for 5G equipment are likely to have an impact on the viability of the supplier for Britain, UK media secretary Oliver Dowden said.Britain granted ...

World Bank enhances support for rejuvenating Ganga, sanctions USD 400 mn

The World Bank on Monday said it has enhanced its support for Government of Indias program to rejuvenate Ganga river with a USD 400 million about Rs 3,000 crore assistance that will help stem pollution in the river. The assistance will help...

European stocks record best quarter since March 2015 on recovery hopes

European stocks rose marginally on Tuesday to close out their best quarter since March 2015 as investors bet that the worst economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis had passed.After lingering in negative territory, the pan-European STOX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020