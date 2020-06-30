Rajasthan records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 354 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 413 on Tuesday with eight more fatalities, while 354 fresh cases took the number of infections to 18,014, according to an official report here. Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur, three in Jaipur, besides one patient from outside the state.

Bharatpur reported a maximum of 58 cases, while Jodhpur reported 55 cases. Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar reported 44, 27 and 22 cases, respectively, the report stated. Eighteen cases were reported in Dholpur, 14 cases in Sirohi, 12 cases in Kota, 11 each in Barmer and Churu, besides cases from other districts of the state and outside the state. Of the total, 13,908 have been discharged and 3,381 are active cases in the state. PTI AG KJ KJ