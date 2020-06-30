Over 400 fined for not wearing mask in Pune district in 2 days

Left Menu
More than 400 people have been fined in Pune district in the last two days for not wearing face masks in public places. With coronavirus infections in the district increasing, it was all the more important that people wear masks, said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

More than 400 people have been fined in Pune district in the last two days for not wearing face masks in public places. Seeing lax attitude to following the measures such as wearing masks which are necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the district administration on Tuesday warned of strict action against violators.

"In the last two days, we have fined over 400 people in the district for not wearing the mask in the public and flouting the rules in public spaces," said Superintendentof Police Sandip Patil. With coronavirus infections in the district increasing, it was all the more important that people wear masks, said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

