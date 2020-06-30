Cong to air Rahul Gandhi's conversation with 4 nurses working on frontline to combat COVID-19

Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conversation with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and India will be aired on Wednesday during which they will share their experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conversation with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and India will be aired on Wednesday during which they will share their experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest episode of conversations that the Congress leader has been holding on the coronavirus pandemic, he will speak to the nurses on a range of subjects such as why Indian nurses are highly regarded all over the world, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Among other things, the impact of working in a COVID-19 environment on family lives of the nurses will also be discussed. The four Indian nurses -- Anu Ragnat (working in New Zealand), Narendra Singh (working in Australia), Sherlymol Puravady (working in the UK), and Vipin Krishnan (working in AIIMS, Delhi) -- will be in conversation with Gandhi.

Krishnan had tested COVID-19 positive but has now recovered, the party said. The conversation will be aired at 10 AM on Wednesday on all social media handles of the party.

Gandhi's last conversation as part of the series was with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on how the coronavirus crisis was reshaping world order. It was aired on June 12. As part of his dialogues with various experts, Gandhi has spoken to leading global economists Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee; internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke; global public health expert Ashish Jha and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.

