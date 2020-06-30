It is India's first serious signal, huge step to make China accountable: Tibetan Youth Congress on banning of Chinese apps

Tibetan activists and leaders living in exile in Dharamshala appreciated New Delhi's decision to ban 59 Chinese based mobile apps saying the development is a huge step to make Beijing accountable for its real expansionist design. "We, the Tibetan Youth Congress, have been organising sessions on boycotting Chinese products for the last 20 years. Earlier, we were not getting support from Indian masses, now India has realized expansionist China's real design and now we are getting huge support," said Gonpo Dhonup, president of the Tibetan Youth Congress.

"Banning of Chinese apps is a huge step to make China accountable," he added. "India has strength , it has now realized there is no future for friendship with China , India has realized that friendship with China was delusional , China has always looked India down," said independent Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue.

He also stressed that India must denounce one China policy which is lopsided, flawed and archaic. "India must support the independence of Tibet. It would also be in India's security interest," Tsundue said. The Tibetan Youth Congress also suggested that China has been troubling India on the Kashmir issue and instigating Nepal against it, and therefore, India also must stand with Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. (ANI)