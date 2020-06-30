Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed miscreants loot Rs 4 lakh from gas agency in Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place in Newmandi area in broad daylight, the police said. The four assailants reached the gas agency in two motorcycles. He said the four men then took the cash and fled. In another incident in Newmandi area, a 26-year-old financier was found murdered in his house, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:00 IST
Armed miscreants loot Rs 4 lakh from gas agency in Muzaffarnagar

Four armed men looted Rs 4 lakh from the cash counter of a gas agency in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Newmandi area in broad daylight, the police said.

The four assailants reached the gas agency in two motorcycles. They entered the place, pointed guns at the employees and locked them in a room, an official said. He said the four men then took the cash and fled.

In another incident in Newmandi area, a 26-year-old financier was found murdered in his house, police said. Amit Kumar was found dead in his house with injury marks on the head, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personn...

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020