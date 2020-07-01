Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right to legal representation restored at start of care of children dispute

During a visit to the Family Court in Auckland today, the Minister of Justice and Courts met with court staff and lawyers for children to listen and discuss some of the challenges faced by families and whānau seeking to resolve disputes in the Family Court. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:27 IST
Right to legal representation restored at start of care of children dispute
Access to legal representation is expected to reduce the number of without-notice (urgent) applications for parenting orders and thereby reduce delays in the system. Image Credit: Wikimedia

From today new legislation takes effect to both restore the right to legal representation at the start of a Care of Children (CoCA) dispute in the Family Court, and allow parties to those proceedings to access legal aid where eligible.

During a visit to the Family Court in Auckland today, the Minister of Justice and Courts met with court staff and lawyers for children to listen and discuss some of the challenges faced by families and whānau seeking to resolve disputes in the Family Court.

"These significant reforms are just the first step in implementing the transformative recommendations in He Korowai Ture ā-Whānau: The final report of the Independent Panel examining the 2014 family justice reforms. They will ensure that parents and whānau are well-supported and kept safe during Family Court proceedings, will help address delays in the Family Court. Together these changes will better enable durable resolution of care of children disputes," Andrew Little said.

Access to legal representation is expected to reduce the number of without-notice (urgent) applications for parenting orders and thereby reduce delays in the system. Currently, applications under the Care of Children Act take on average 245 days to resolve. This can result in emotional harm to children, and stress and anxiety to their parents and whānau.

"In addition to legal representation, we're establishing new Family Justice Liaison Officers (FLOs) within the Family Court. These people will ensure families and whānau receive information on the best possible options available, helping them to navigate the system.

"We're also increasing remuneration lawyers for a child to incentivise the recruitment and retention of skilled practitioners. This is the first increase to these rates since 1996 (notwithstanding GST increases). Funding increases for lawyers for the child will increase each year for the next four years.

"These changes were announced in Budget 2020 and the $62 million investment is from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. I am proud that we're taking the first steps in a long-term programme of work to strengthen the Family Court and support parents and whānau through their proceedings," said Andrew Little.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

New North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes

The revamped trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the regions competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foun...

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Co...

Fire at building in Mumbai's Powai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Delphi Building at Powai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The fire was confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on the 5th floor of the 7 story building.Three small engine lines of 5 motor pumps were in operation and no injuri...

FACTBOX-How new North American trade pact will impact autos, digital trade, drugs

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement USMCA will launch on Wednesday, replacing the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement NAFTA, as the global economy and international trade reel from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020