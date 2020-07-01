Left Menu
CBI books alleged arms dealer, Korean co. for corruption in contract award for OPAL project in Guj

The agency has alleged that the consultancy charges were understood to be bribes for public officials to swing the contract for OPAL's Dual Fuel Cracker unit to be set at Dahej Petrochemical complex in Gujarat in the favour of SECL, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked purported arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for allegedly receiving about USD 50 lakh from Korean company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd to influence officials in granting a contract for a DFCU project of OPAL at Dahej in Gujarat, officials said Wednesday. The probe agency has also named the then Senior Manager of Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (SECL) Hong Namkoong, UK-based Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd and Bhandari's UAE-based company Santech International FZC besides unidentified officials of ONGC and its special vehicle ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPAL) for alleged corruption, they said.

Bhandari who is being probed in a number of defense deals is believed to be in London, they said. The CBI has alleged that Bhandari as Director of Santech International entered into a criminal conspiracy with SECL by charging a consultancy fee of USD 49.99 lakh from it, in violation of the integrity clause in the contract agreement between the Korean major and OPAL, they alleged.

The alleged consultancy fee was received in overseas accounts of Santech International, they said. The agency has alleged that the consultancy charges were understood to be bribes for public officials to swing the contract for OPAL's Dual Fuel Cracker unit to be set at the Dahej Petrochemical complex in Gujarat in the favor of SECL, they said.

