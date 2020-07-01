COVID-19 cases in Thane district nearly doubled in 15 days

The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district have nearly doubled in the last 15 days and risen considerably in the last one month, a data released by the authorities revealed. According to a health bulletin, Thane district, which had detected just 1,011 coronavirus cases till May 1, has recorded 33,324 infections till Tuesday night.

In the last 15 days alone, the cases in the district have nearly doubled from 17,008 to 33,324, it stated. The deaths too have seen a rise from 29 casualties till May 1 to 1,064 so far, the data stated.

Meanwhile, considering the pattern of increase in cases, the civic administration in Thane, Mira Bhayandar, and Kalyan Dombivli towns have imposed a total lockdown for the next 10 days. The municipal corporations of Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai have restricted the lockdown to certain containment zones, an order stated.

The civic corporations have been directed to focus on contact tracing, increasing containments, and taking stringent action against violators of the lockdown.