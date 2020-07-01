Left Menu
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

Movement of one or more persons in the city for non- essential activities is prohibited between 5 am and 9 pm, with exclusion of activities allowed by the state government and orders issued by competent authorities for the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:38 IST
Mumbai police on Wednesday imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city, prohibiting movement of people in public places and gatherings, to prevent spread of COVID-19, an official said. The prohibitory order, issued by a senior police official, says restrictions on movement of residents for non- essential work will remain in force till July 15.

The order prohibits "presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort", the official said. Police have prohibited gatherings of any sort, including at religious places subject to stipulations, he said.

The order said movement of one or more persons in areas designated as containment zones by the municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergency. Police have also prohibited movement of one or more persons in the city between 9 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies, the official said, adding emergency services, government and semi-government agencies and their officials on duty are exempted.

Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, milk supply, medical and grocery stores, hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments are also exempted, the official said.

