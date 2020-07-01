Left Menu
Development News Edition

To recover encroached govt land, J-K admin to complete digitisation of land records by July end

In a bid to break this nexus and find changes made in land records, the Lieutenant Governor administration has strengthened the department of land records by inducting various officers at district levels as settlement commissioners recently to ensure speedy digitisation of land records and deletion of the illegal entries of state lands in the name of private persons, they said. Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has given clear directions to the officials to complete the digitisation of land records by July end as a final deadline, the sources said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST
To recover encroached govt land, J-K admin to complete digitisation of land records by July end

To tackle land mafia and retrieve encroached government land, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a deadline of July 31 to complete survey and digitisation of land records across the union territory, official sources said on Wednesday. The decision was taken after the administration learnt that illegal entries of encroached about nine lakh kanal state and forest land in the Jammu region by the land mafia have been officially deleted, and the land restored to the government only "on papers", they said.

According to the sources, near about 21 lakh acres of state and forest land have been encroached in Jammu and Kashmir by the land mafia in league with revenue officials over the past several decades, taking advantage of several orders of the earlier governments. In a bid to break this nexus and find changes made in land records, the Lieutenant Governor administration has strengthened the department of land records by inducting various officers at district levels as settlement commissioners recently to ensure speedy digitisation of land records and deletion of the illegal entries of state lands in the name of private persons, they said.

Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has given clear directions to the officials to complete the digitisation of land records by July end as a final deadline, the sources said. Murmu said this after reviewing the progress of the digitisation of land records in J and K under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) and expressed concern over the slow speed and output of the work, they said.

In this direction, the administration has strengthened the survey and land records department by posting directors in districts of Doda, Baramulla, Udhampur and Rajouri and others districts on June 26, the sources said. “The laws and acts were used to usurp the government lands in a planned way, including under the Roshni Act,” they said.

“Those who had state land under their cultivation in Kharif 1958 AD, were given tenancy rights of such state land vide government notification LB 6. Subsequently, vide S-432 notification, such tenants of the state agricultural land were given proprietary rights, but without right to alienate such land," a senior official said. “In districts of Poonch, Rajouri and Doda as well as in other districts, a major scam has happened wherein some corrupt revenue officers have mutated land in favour of those under notification of S-432 who were even not born in 1958,” the official sources said.

“A huge chunk of state land has been illegally mutated under notification S-432 in favour of undeserving people,” they added. In 1970, when agrarian reforms were introduced vide J-K Agrarian Reforms Act, the then government had put a ban on LB-6 and mutations under S-432.

“But when Ghulam Nabi Azad became the chief minister of J-K, he deliberately removed this ban on S-432 to encourage illegal transfer of state land to occupants born after 1958,” the sources added. The revenue department has already missed three earlier deadlines -- February 2018, March 2019 and June 2019 -- for completion of the digitisation of land records in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu in phase I, they said.

The digitisation process was started by the revenue department in 2015 through its land records management agency, a nodal agency of the department. The official data presented by the then state government in the erstwhile legislative assembly regarding digitisation revealed that against the target of scanning 666.49 lakh revenue documents, only 164.61 lakh revenue documents (58.77 lakh in Kashmir and 105.84 lakh in Jammu) had been scanned till December 2017.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.Although the Wimbledon ten...

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director Finance of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.Smt. Chopra ...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...

Greece rolls out red carpet to visitors as airports reopen

With traditional music and sweets, Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. Greeces tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020